Suvendu: Guiding principle for BJP govt in Bengal is...

14:31

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development for all was the guiding principle for the new BJP government in the state.



He visited the BJP office at Salt Lake in the eastern part of Kolkata along with the party's state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya to attend organisational meeting.



Before leaving his residence in the New Town area of Kolkata, Adhikari told reporters, "We have lots of responsibilities. We have to work for the people."



He then visited Bhattacharya's house and together went the BJP officer in Salt Lake. "Our guiding principle will be the 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash' vision of Prime Minister Modi," the chief minister said while acknowledging the greetings of hundreds of people gathered at the spot.



The BJP office in Salt Lake was decked up with flowers, with a protrait of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and an image of 'Bharat Mata' took pride of place.



Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' at the party office, Adhikari was greeted with 207 lotuses by the party workers, signifying the number of seats the BJP won in the Assembly polls.



Several BJP MLAs including the legislator of Bidhannagar, including Sharadwat Mukherjee, as well as party leaders such as Locket Chaterjee and Saumitra Khan were present. PTI