Suvendu directs crackdown on syndicates, illegal mining

23:47

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday directed the authorities concerned to crack down on alleged syndicate operations, illegal sand and coal mining, and cattle smuggling across the state, an official at the state secretariat said.



In a meeting, Adhikari stressed the need for stricter monitoring of illegal activities and asked authorities to ensure that governance remains free from political vendetta.



He also instructed police officers to dismantle the alleged 'syndicate raj' operating in different areas and ordered immediate action against illegal sand mining and coal extraction.



The chief minister gave special instructions to the officials in Birbhum, asking the administration to maintain close vigilance in the district, the official said.



"He (Adhikari) also directed officials to verify beneficiaries under the 100-day rural employment scheme and identify cases where people may have allegedly withdrawn money using fraudulent job cards without working," the official said.



Sources said the chief minister asked officials in border districts to maintain strict surveillance against illegal cattle smuggling and ensure that such activities are stopped immediately.



Police officers were further directed to maintain communication with leaders of all political parties, including the opposition, whenever required for administrative work.



Adhikari also instructed police authorities to identify habitual offenders and take action against them.



He asked officials to trace those allegedly involved in incidents of post-poll violence in the state, sources added. -- PTI