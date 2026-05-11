Satradhikars among special invitees for Himanta's oath ceremony

21:54

Satradhikars, the heads of Assam's Vaishnavite monasteries or satras, are among the special invitees to the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his new council of ministers on Tuesday.



The inclusion of the Vaishnavite religious leaders is being seen as both a continuation of tradition and a symbolic gesture by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has consistently emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the cultural and religious identity of Assam's indigenous communities.



The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government will be held at the College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, at 11.45 am.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend as the chief guest.



More than one lakh people from across the state are expected to gather at the venue to witness the event.



Among the prominent leaders scheduled to attend are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.



Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, along with senior BJP leaders, alliance partners and notable personalities from Assam, are also expected to be present.



Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and his ministers.



The BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People's Front, secured a landslide victory in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The alliance won 102 seats, its best-ever performance in the state.



The BJP alone captured 82 seats, also its strongest showing in Assam to date.



This will be the third straight term for the BJP-led alliance in Assam and the second consecutive term as chief minister for Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sarma said the final list of ministers would be decided after his meeting with BJP president Nitin Nabin in Guwahati later in the evening.



"I have the names of 18 to 19 ministers in my mind, but I need to take the party's guidance before making them public," he said.



-- SABIR NISHAT