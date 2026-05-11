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No plan to evacuate Indians from Fujairah or UAE: Govt

Mon, 11 May 2026
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19:09
Representational image
Representational image
The ministry of external affairs on Monday rejected a report which claimed that India and the UAE were 'working on an agreement' to facilitate the evacuation of Indian workers through Fujairah port, saying there is "no basis" for it, and that there is "no plan to evacuate" Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE.

External affairs ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query about a media report published in a leading national daily, during an inter-ministerial briefing here on the current situation in West Asia.

"You talked about a particular news item. I would also request you to look at MEA FactCheck because we've already issued a clarification on this account. There is no basis, in fact, for such a story. Also, there is no plan to evacuate Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE. So, also please do look at the clarification that we've issued," he said.

Earlier in the day, the MEA's fact-check team posted on its X account, labelling the report as "fake news."

"Fake News Alert! There is no basis in fact for such a story. There is no evacuation being planned. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims," MEA FactCheck said in its post.

He also reiterated India's stand on the West Asia conflict and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to restore peace in the region.

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