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NIA rushes to B'luru after gelatin sticks found on PM's convoy route

Mon, 11 May 2026
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A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is en route to a location on the outskirts of Bengaluru where a suspicious packet containing two gelatin sticks was discovered on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The site lies along the route that was scheduled to be used by the convoy of Prime Minister Modi.

The NIA will assist local police in investigating the matter.

"A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is enroute to the spot where a suspicious packet containing two gelatin sticks was found on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where PM Narendra Modi's convoy was scheduled to pass on Sunday. The NIA will assist local police in the probe," officials told ANI.

As per the local police, the package carrying two gelatin sticks was found nearly a km away from the NICE Road junction near Thathaguni, Kaggalipura, on Sunday morning, nearly one-and-a-half hours ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Investigators learned that a police constable who was part of the area domination exercise and was doing anti-sabotage checks found the package approximately 25 feet away from the road near a compound wall.

Soon after the information, an area domination team arrived at the spot and found two gelatin sticks. The sticks were immediately recovered, and the area was secured.

No suspects have been detained so far, while an investigation has been launched, and special teams have been formed to trace the suspects. -- ANI

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