Meet Rahul's investment planner, who's a Modi supporter

11:02

No?

Neither have we.

Turns out, he is the gentleman who handles Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's investment portfolio.

Yesterday, Mr Dhandapani wrote a post on X, where he said though he was an avowed BJP supporter, he pointed out that an interesting observation about his client, Mr Gandhi.





Muthukrishnan Dhandapani writes: "Not going to share any personal details. Just want to highlight how perception is different from reality. This is not to support any political party or leader. Want to let you know things are not as they look.



"In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments.



"From 2013, when UPA 2 was in power to till date when Vijay was sworn in with Congress support, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments.



"We have exchanged many mails and has spoken over phone lot of times. And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs.



"And in every single conversation I've with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaved in any haughty manner.



"Despite knowing my BJP support, he took my input few years ago for choosing a key professional .



"This post may lead to Rahul terminating our professional relationship. That's ok. Everything should end one day.



"Wanted to post this to show how main stream media and IT cells of parties can make someone look completely inhuman.



"I do not know Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Based on last 14 years interaction, all I can say is he respect professionals a lot and a nice human being to interact with.



"Don't go by media or IT cells - for any party that matter."





So, did Rahul Gandhi end the business relationship?





RG responded to the post saying: "Muthu ji, your political views are your own - but please do speed up the returns on my investments. (smiley)."

Heard of Muthukrishnan Dhandapani?