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Mamata can file fresh pleas on victory margin: SC

Mon, 11 May 2026
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The Supreme Court on Monday said former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others can file fresh applications regarding their claim that the victory margins were less than the deletion of votes during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in various assembly constituencies.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions after senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that in 31 seats, victory margins were less than the number of votes deleted.

The Election Commission opposed the submissions, saying that the remedy was an election petition, and the poll panel can be held accountable for issues related to the SIR and the consequential appeals against the addition or deletion of votes.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, while TMC won 80 seats.

The state registered a record voter turnout of above 90 per cent in the polls.

The apex court bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mamata Banerjee, related to the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. PTI

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