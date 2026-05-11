Let bygones be bygones: Peacenik Vijay meets Stalin

16:33

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday called on his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, days ahead of the crucial floor test the government is slated to face.



After winning polls and assuming office as the chief minister, this is the first time Vijay was meeting Stalin and the visit was described by government sources as a "courtesy call." Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded a warm welcome to CM Vijay.



The meeting happens a day after Vijay's harsh criticism of the previous DMK regime for Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden on the state. He had also indirectly hit out at the DMK for "multiple power centres" and had asserted that he was the only power centre in his TVK regime.



DMK chief Stalin had hit back at Vijay for his debt burden jibe. -- PTI