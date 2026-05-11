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Indians asked to bear burden in patriotism's name: AAP slams PM

Mon, 11 May 2026
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "seven appeals" urging citizens to reduce fuel and edible oil consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, alleging that ordinary people were being asked to bear the burden in the name of patriotism.

In a post on X, Singh criticised the Prime Minister's remarks made during a public address in Secunderabad on Sunday, where PM Modi called on citizens to adopt responsible consumption habits to help the country tackle global economic challenges triggered by international conflicts.

"Dear fellow countrymen, until the elections, Modi ji bore your burdens; once the elections are over, your utility is done. Now, in the name of patriotism, get in line. Gas has become expensive; now petrol and diesel will also get costlier. In the name of patriotism, you must stop using petrol, diesel, and gas; don't buy gold; don't even use cooking oil," Singh said.

He further alleged double standards in the government's approach and criticised the Prime Minister's public events and foreign visits.

"But Modi ji will bring lakhs of people to his rallies in droves, go on foreign trips, burn plenty of fuel; his people won't just buy gold--they'll snap up the entire nation's wealth--but you keep playing the fool. And yes, if you can't stomach Modi ji's inflation, the blind devotees and lapdog media will declare you a Pakistani," the AAP leader added. -- ANI

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