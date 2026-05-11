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India has 60 days of crude oil, 45 days of LPG: Govt

Mon, 11 May 2026
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19:31
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India has implemented concrete measures to shield supply chains and ensure uninterrupted energy flows amid the escalating West Asia crisis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday.

Singh, while chairing a high-level meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) set-up to monitor the situation in West Asia, emphasised that the government is prioritising maritime security and economic stability to offset global volatility.

The defence minister directed officials to take concrete steps to implement the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal that included cutting fuel consumption as part of efforts to help conserve India's foreign exchange reserves.

The meeting was attended by Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

The IGoM was informed that the country is secure, and there is no shortage of any petroleum product, even as most other nations have taken emergency measures to dramatically reduce domestic fuel consumption, the defence ministry said.

"India has 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of natural gas and 45 days of LPG rolling stock. The foreign exchange reserves stand at a comfortable USD 703 billion," it said.

"India is the world's third largest oil refiner and fourth largest exporter of petroleum products, exporting to over 150 countries and is meeting domestic demand in full. But there is a huge cost being borne by the nation as international crude prices are continuing at very high levels," it said.

The ministry said fuel conservation can ease this "burden".

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