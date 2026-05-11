Going abroad? Rupee is now 94.90 against USD!

09:55

The rupee crashed 139 paise to 94.90 against the greenback in early trade on Monday after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to the US's peace proposal, following which crude oil prices surged rapidly.



A strengthening US dollar and steep FPI outflows further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.97 against the US dollar before inching up to 94.90, down a staggering 139 paise from its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee pared its losses and ended with a sharp gain of 71 paise at 93.51 against the greenback.



Iran has sent its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wants negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, Iran's state-run media said on Sunday.



Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as "totally unacceptable" without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the "military option". -- PTI