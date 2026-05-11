Former Kerala CM Vijayan moves to rented house

21:52

Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday moved into a rented house here after the Left Democratic Front was voted out of power in the Assembly elections.



After attending the CPI-M Polit Bureau meeting in New Delhi, Vijayan, who resigned as CM following the Assembly election defeat, arrived at the rented house at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night.



His son-in-law and former minister P A Mohamed Riyas, along with senior CPI-M leader V Sivankutty, welcomed him at the new residence.



Vijayan vacated Cliff House, the official residence of the Kerala CM, soon after the election results.



Though the CPI-M had offered him a party-owned apartment, Vijayan is likely to stay with his family at the rented two-storey house.



If Vijayan is chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly by the CPI-M, he would become eligible to occupy Cantonment House, the official residence allotted for the post.



However, the CPI-M is yet to announce its Leader of Opposition, and the decision is expected after the Congress-led UDF finalises its CM.



The CPI (M)-led LDF lost power after 10 years, winning 35 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. -- PTI