Follow what you preach: Cong to PM on foreign travel

15:08

The Congress party trolls PM Modi on the irony of his 7-point appeal ahead of several trips abroad. @INCIndia posts: "In the interest of the nation, please follow what you preach."



To tackle the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.



Addressing a rally in Hyderabad organised by the Telangana BJP, the prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.



"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," Modi said.



He called for reducing the consumption of edible oil, lowering the use of chemical fertilisers and promoting natural farming and Swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.



Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year.