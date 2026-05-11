HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Follow what you preach: Cong to PM on foreign travel

Mon, 11 May 2026
Share:
15:08
image
The Congress party trolls PM Modi on the irony of his 7-point appeal ahead of several trips abroad. @INCIndia posts: "In the interest of the nation, please follow what you preach."

To tackle the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad organised by the Telangana BJP, the prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," Modi said.

He called for reducing the consumption of edible oil, lowering the use of chemical fertilisers and promoting natural farming and Swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed
LIVE! VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

'Vijay Hasn't Displaced Dravidian Frame'
'Vijay Hasn't Displaced Dravidian Frame'

'Vijay did not defeat Dravidian politics from outside. He entered the Dravidian field and claimed ownership of it.'His argument was not that the room should be destroyed. It was that the present occupants no longer deserved to remain in...

AIADMK on brink of split? Some MLAs want EPS to step down
AIADMK on brink of split? Some MLAs want EPS to step down

The AIADMK is experiencing internal conflict following a disappointing election outcome, with MLAs disagreeing on whether to support the ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu and some calling for party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign.

Bengal govt approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing
Bengal govt approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has approved the transfer of land to the BSF for border fencing and the immediate implementation of the Census exercise. The cabinet also decided to induct Bengal into...

Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit
Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit

This is the time for India to plan forward fully, with the goal of Atmanirbharata, and energy security. The Persian Gulf is no longer a reliable source, points out Rajeev Srinivasan.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO