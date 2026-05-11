HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong is opportunist: Shiv Sena on TVK alliance

Mon, 11 May 2026
Share:
09:04
Congress has allied with TVK in Tamil Nadu
Congress has allied with TVK in Tamil Nadu
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accused the Congress of political opportunism, alleging that the party aligns with whichever group is in power.

His remarks came after the Congress abruptly ended its years-long alliance with the DMK and allied with the TVK, with its five MLAs, backing TVK chief Vijay's bid to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to ANI on Sunday, Nirupam said, "The Congress has always shown opportunism. In politics, Congress is always on the lookout for opportunities to sneak into power. They were allies of DMK and had a decades-old alliance.DMK lost the election, and a new party, TVK, emerged, so Rahul Gandhi went with them, and today he went to the swearing-in ceremony there."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended his wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after he took the oath of office, saying the state had opted for a "new generation" and a "new imagination".

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Tamil Nadu has chosen. A new generation. A new voice. A new imagination." He added, "My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu."

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress.

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history on Sunday as the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic breakthrough for TVK, which won 108 seats in its electoral debut and ended the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations in the state. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's political rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK. (ANI)

Nirupam also took a dig at the Congress over its leadership issues in Kerala after the Congress-led UDF won 102 of the state's 140 seats. However, the party hasn't finalised its chief ministerial choice yet. Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are seen to be key contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

However, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph on May 9 confirmed that the final decision regarding the next Chief Minister rests entirely with the party High Command in Delhi.

"They still haven't been able to decide on their Chief Minister in Kerala. They have no ideology of their own, no relationships, and no loyalty. Wherever there is power, there is Congress," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Team Vijay to take oath today
LIVE! Team Vijay to take oath today

WFH, no gold purchases, foreign travel, reduce fuel use: PM
WFH, no gold purchases, foreign travel, reduce fuel use: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for restraint in the use of petro products due to the West Asia crisis, emphasising the need to save foreign exchange and reduce the impact of war. He also highlighted India's progress in solar...

Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit
Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit

This is the time for India to plan forward fully, with the goal of Atmanirbharata, and energy security. The Persian Gulf is no longer a reliable source, points out Rajeev Srinivasan.

Trump rejects Iran's peace plan as 'totally unacceptable'
Trump rejects Iran's peace plan as 'totally unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to end the ongoing war, deeming it 'totally unacceptable'. This decision comes amid efforts to negotiate an end to hostilities that began on February 28 and have disrupted global oil...

Cong claims Rahul's reel with Vijay 'blocked', govt responds
Cong claims Rahul's reel with Vijay 'blocked', govt responds

The Congress party has alleged that Instagram blocked a post by Rahul Gandhi featuring actor-politician Vijay due to government interference, a claim denied by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO