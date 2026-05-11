BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15

17:28

Mumbai's civic body on Monday announced a 10 per cent water cut in the metropolis from May 15 as a precautionary measure amid declining levels in reservoirs.



The water cut will also apply to supplies made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to Thane, Bhiwandi and nearby areas, a BMC release informed.



'The water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall improves the usable stock in reservoirs that supply water to the metropolis. The decision was taken in view of the falling water stock in lakes and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns next year, as indicated by the India Meteorological Department,' it added.



Considering the rising temperatures, increasing evaporation and the need to ensure planned water supply if reservoir levels fall further, the administration has decided to impose the 10 per cent cut as a precautionary step, the release said.



The total usable water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 340,399 million litres on May 11, which is 23.52 per cent of the annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres, the release pointed out.



The BMC said it was closely monitoring the situation and carrying out planned water supply management on a daily basis, adding there was was no reason for citizens to panic.



Mumbai would additionally receive 1,47,092 million litres from reserve stock in the Bhatsa dam and 90,000 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna dam, it said.



The BMC appealed to citizens to use water sparingly, avoid wastage and adopt water-saving practices in daily life. -- PTI