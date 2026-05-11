HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15

Mon, 11 May 2026
Share:
17:28
image
Mumbai's civic body on Monday announced a 10 per cent water cut in the metropolis from May 15 as a precautionary measure amid declining levels in reservoirs.

The water cut will also apply to supplies made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to Thane, Bhiwandi and nearby areas, a BMC release informed.

'The water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall improves the usable stock in reservoirs that supply water to the metropolis. The decision was taken in view of the falling water stock in lakes and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns next year, as indicated by the India Meteorological Department,' it added.

Considering the rising temperatures, increasing evaporation and the need to ensure planned water supply if reservoir levels fall further, the administration has decided to impose the 10 per cent cut as a precautionary step, the release said.

The total usable water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 340,399 million litres on May 11, which is 23.52 per cent of the annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres, the release pointed out.

The BMC said it was closely monitoring the situation and carrying out planned water supply management on a daily basis, adding there was was no reason for citizens to panic.

Mumbai would additionally receive 1,47,092 million litres from reserve stock in the Bhatsa dam and 90,000 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna dam, it said.

The BMC appealed to citizens to use water sparingly, avoid wastage and adopt water-saving practices in daily life.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15
LIVE! BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15

SC allows fresh pleas over Bengal vote deletions
SC allows fresh pleas over Bengal vote deletions

The Supreme Court has allowed former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others to file fresh applications regarding their claim that victory margins in 31 constituencies in the recent assembly polls were less than the...

'We Need Petrol More Than Gold Right Now'
'We Need Petrol More Than Gold Right Now'

'What exactly is on the prime minister's mind, we do not know. But it feels like the government wants the country to be prepared for unseen challenges ahead.'

Vijay meets Stalin ahead of crucial floor test
Vijay meets Stalin ahead of crucial floor test

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met with his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin, at his residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, ahead of a crucial floor test for the government. The meeting, described as a courtesy call, occurred...

Trans Tamil immigrant wins Scotland poll, sparks debate
Trans Tamil immigrant wins Scotland poll, sparks debate

An Indian doctoral student from Tamil Nadu, Q Manivannan, has sparked a debate on immigration and representation in UK politics after winning a local election in Scotland. Manivannan's victory has drawn criticism from anti-immigration...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO