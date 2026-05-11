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Bengal govt approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing

Mon, 11 May 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state government has begun the process of transferring land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border. The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

Addressing media persons after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna in Howrah, Adhikari said the decision was among the key resolutions taken during the meeting.

"In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said the first cabinet meeting with senior officials focused on governance priorities and development initiatives under the BJP's "double-engine government."

"The first cabinet meeting with all concerned officials went well. We assure the people of Bengal that the double-engine government will complete all development-related works. Six decisions were taken during our first cabinet meeting," he stated.

Adhikari also announced that central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Yojana, would now be implemented in West Bengal.

"The 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will begin in Bengal. The 'Jan Arogya Yojana' and other schemes of the Prime Minister will also be implemented here," he said.

Speaking on political violence, Adhikari said the government was prepared to investigate cases linked to the deaths of party workers during "political struggles" if the families sought legal action.

"Regarding the 321 individuals who lost their lives during our struggle: if their families desire, the government will initiate an investigation," he added.

The Chief Minister further thanked voters, the Election Commission, police personnel, Central forces and political parties for ensuring peaceful conduct of the Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Adhikari said he chaired a high-level administrative review meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner, to assess the law-and-order situation in the state.

The BJP formed the government in West Bengal after winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state. -- ANI

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