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Araghchi may visit India for BRICS foreign ministers meet

Mon, 11 May 2026
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Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is reportedly likely to visit India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in the capital from May 14 to 15.

The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical significance and underlines the deepening engagement between New Delhi and Tehran within the expanded BRICS framework.

Iran had joined BRICS in 2024 alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Earlier as per reports citing Iranian sources, it was reported that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, was also likely to attend the BRICS Summit later this week.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Russia had on April 29 said that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov would be in India from May 14-15.

TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, that the event will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance.

"On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," she said.

TASS, citing Zakharova, reported that the event, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority.-- ANI

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