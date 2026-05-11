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4 ministers to take oath in new Assam govt, along with CM on May 12

Mon, 11 May 2026
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Four ministers, including two from Bharatiya Janata Party allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, will take oath as ministers in the new National Democratic Alliance government along with Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12.

Sarma, in a post on X, also said that former minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the alliance's candidate for the Assam Assembly Speaker's position.

'Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji - Shri Rameswar Teli Shri Atul Bora Shri Charan Boro Smt Ajanta Neog,' he said.

Bora is the AGP president and Boro is a BPF MLA, and both were ministers in the previous NDA government.

Neog was also a minister in the previous government. Teli is a former Union Minister of State who returned to state politics in the 2026 polls.

'I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (sic),' Sarma said.

'My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam,' he added.  -- PTI

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