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2 Indians aboard cruise ship with hantavirus cases evacuated to Netherlands

Mon, 11 May 2026
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Two Indian nationals aboard the Dutch vessel MV Hondius, which reported a hantavirus outbreak, were evacuated to the Netherlands and are healthy and asymptomatic, the embassy of India in Spain said on Sunday. 

The luxury cruise ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, began its journey on April 1 from Argentina's Ushuaia and arrived in Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday after the virus outbreak was reported.

The ship with around 150 individuals, including two Indian crew members, anchored in the Canary Islands, the Indian mission said in a statement posted on social media. 

The passengers onboard disembarked from the ship in accordance with the protocol established by the WHO and Spanish authorities, it added. 

"As informed by the Spanish National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members have been evacuated to the Netherlands, where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," it said. 

Indian Ambassador to Spain Jayant N Khobragade is in close contact with Spanish authorities and the two Indians to assure their well-being and safety, it added. 

"WHO experts on the ground are working with the Spanish Health Ministry on the epidemiological assessment of the passengers and coordinating charter flights with the Interior Ministry," Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on social media after the disembarkation operation started. 

The operation included disinfection processes and personal protective equipment in each phase of the transfer.

"Exterior Health confirms that all are asymptomatic," he added.

Hantaviruses are mainly transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or their excreta, such as saliva, urine and faeces.

People usually get infected by inhaling aerosolised virus particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva in closed or poorly ventilated spaces such as warehouses, ships, barns and storage areas.

The reported hantavirus cases appear to be isolated ones and its symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

Three people have died since the outbreak was first reported.

According to AP, five passengers who left the ship are infected with hantavirus. -- PTI

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