Vijay's Jana Nayagan expected to release in 2 weeks

18:24

The highly anticipated Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres within the next two weeks, its producer confirmed on Sunday.



Speaking to reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay, Venkat K Narayana, founder of KVN Productions, said that the final certification process for Jana Nayagan with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is currently underway.



"Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are very happy and excited," he said, adding that Jana Nayagan is expected to be released in approximately 14 days.



The producer, who has collaborated with Vijay on what is being described as the actor's final film before his full-time transition into politics, praised his commitment.



"I know Vijay sir personally. He is very disciplined and dedicated, and whatever he promises, he fulfils. He walks the talk," Narayana said.



He further suggested that the film's title and themes align with a 'new era' for Tamil Nadu under Vijay's leadership.



"I think a new leadership, a new era begins. He has turned out to be Jana Nayagan (a man of the people) for the people of Tamil Nadu," the producer added.



While addressing the media, he briefly referred to recent challenges faced by the production, calling certain past incidents 'unfortunate', while emphasising that the team is focused on moving forward.



Jana Nayagan has generated significant buzz as it marks a pivotal moment in Vijay's career, coinciding with his recent political transition.



Recently, the film was leaked illegally on online platforms. A freelance assistant editor and several others were arrested in connection with the case.



Fans and industry insiders have been closely monitoring the project following delays in the certification process.



Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth, who has previously made films such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai and Thunivu.



Jana Nayagan promises an action-packed experience and also features Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.



The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew includes editor Pradeep E Ragav, stunt choreographer Analarasu and cinematographer Sathyan Sooriyan. -- PTI