Vijay's first order: free power, Lioness police for women's safety

11:25

'I thank all of you, but there is another one I must thank. That is Vijay Mama's nanba and nanbi (friends).



'Another one I must thank is my Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, workers, and my virtual warriors, kodaanu kodi vaazhthukkal (crores and crores of gratitude).



'A new beginning, a new era of a secular, social justice starts now (delivered in English).



Vijay also thanks Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, "my brother

Rahul Gandhi", KC Venugopal, and others, CPM officials, VCK officials including Thol Thirumavalavan.



He signed off with: Confident-a irunga, nalladhey nadakkum, vettri nichchayam, meendu sandhippoam, illai, meendum

meendum sandhippom (be confident, good will happen, victory is certain, we will meet again, no, we will meet again and again).



Vijay's speech lasted 30 minutes, after which he could be seen taking selfies of the gathering on stage as well in the stadium.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, soon after his swearing-in on Sunday morning, signed his first order granting 200 units of free electricity a month for domestic consumers using less than 500 units of electricity.He also issued an order to create a Lioness special police force to enforce women's safety and protection in the state.This is the translation of his maiden speech as chief minister.'All of you reside in my heart, my welcome to all of you. I don't know what to say, how to begin.'In movies, I was born to an assistant film director from an ordinary family, I know well what poverty means, what hunger means. I am not from royalfamily. I am like you, your son, your younger brother, your elder brother,your family, that's how I feel, because you too feel the same way, that's why you made me such a big star. That's why, your Vijay entered politics to repay the debt. You accepted me with such love, such affection.'I must say, in this process I faced many difficulties, humiliation, as youtoo did. But you accepted my pain as yours, stood with me, and today C Vijay Joseph-- you made it a reality. I really don't know what to say.'My relatives, my belongings, I am not an angel, I am an ordinary man. Iwon't fool you. I won't promise what is not possible. You will naturally ask, what about what that is not possible. I will say, when you are with me,anything is possible. I have that confidence.'Tamil Nadu treasury has debt of Rs 10,000 crore, treasury has been left empty, placing an unmanageable burder. With this fiscal burden, I have accepted this responsibility. You think I am preparing you for reality, what am I hinting at?'Now I will know the truth when I begin my job. I will issue a white paper on the state's fiscal condition, and(his first English use).'In Tamil Nadu, I won't meet someone hiding my face, I will do everything publicly.'I will need some interval, I will be obliged if you can give some time to fulfill my tasks. This is your rule. I will be strict on women's safety. And take steps against narcotics, it is my government's responsibility to eradicate this evil.'I won't touch a paisa of yours, I have no need, you know that, I will not do anything wrong. I won't allow anyone to do anything wrong, whoever it maybe, they won't be spared. If anyone has such a thought, erase it from your mind.'In my government there is only one power, that is me. No other power centre.