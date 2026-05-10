Vijay resigns from Tiruchi Assembly seat

16:26

An official release said before he assumed office as chief minister, Vijay tendered his resignation and sent the letter to Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan through Ministers K A Sengottaiyan and P Venkataraman. -- PTI





IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the oath taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday resigned from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency and has retained Perambur, the State Assembly Secretariat said.