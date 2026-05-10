Vijay resigns from Tiruchi Assembly seat

TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday resigned from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency and has retained Perambur, the State Assembly Secretariat said.
An official release said before he assumed office as chief minister, Vijay tendered his resignation and sent the letter to Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan through Ministers K A Sengottaiyan and P Venkataraman. -- PTI
IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the oath taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo