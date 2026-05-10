Vijay, clad in suit, flanked by Rahul, to take oath

10:16

TVK's victory is being hailed for its unconventional makeup. Supporters pointed out that the party's list of elected MLAs includes a significant number of women.





"It sets a huge example that you don't need money, power, or influence to become an MLA. All you need is good intention to serve the public," Shetty added, noting that the party enters office with a 'clean slate'.

He dismissed concerns over administrative transition, promising a 'clean and pure government' free of corruption.





While speculation remains rife regarding the cabinet, Pandi noted that while many are seeking ministerial roles, final decisions are yet to be announced.

The cultural impact of the day was also evident as members of the film fraternity, including actor Trisha, were seen leaving their residences to attend the ceremony.





The event falls on Mother's Day, a coincidence noted by several family members and supporters as a poetic start for the 'true son of Tamil Nadu'.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai transformed into a sea of excitement on Sunday as thousands gathered to witness the historic swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief Vijay as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.The atmosphere across the city was one of hard-won victory and high expectations.High-profile attendees, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the Chennai airport this morning to attend the event, signalling the national significance of the political shift in the Dravidian heartland.Inside the venue, the mood was electric. "We are very happy because of Thalapathy," a supporter said, echoing the sentiments of the crowds arriving since dawn.TVK leader 'Bussy' Anand was among the early arrivals at the stadium, where security arrangements have been fortified to manage the massive influx of people and VVIPs.For many, the victory is seen as a "demolition of the system".Actress Sanam Shetty, speaking to reporters, described the moment as a breakthrough for Tamil Nadu politics."Even after winning the majority, even after creating a historic moment... the gruelling past week of political dynamic shifts hasn't allowed us to sleep peacefully. Today, we are going to sleep peacefully, dreaming of a better Tamil Nadu in the safe hands of our beloved Thalapathy Joseph Vijay sir," she said.TVK MLA V Pandi emphasised that the new government intends to prioritise women's welfare and youth employment.The emotional weight of the day was most visible at the residence of Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar.Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed immense confidence in her son's new role, stating, "Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him".As Vijay prepares to take the oath, he becomes the first actor in the state's history to win a majority and be elected chief minister in his very first electoral attempt. --