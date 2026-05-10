Vijay all set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM

08:52

Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the assembly.





The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (2), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Following the coalition support, the Governor of Tamil Nadu invited Vijay to form the government.





The oath-taking will mark TVK's first government in the state, with Vijay taking charge as chief minister.

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran.





While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

Vijay has embraced Dravidian politics while pitching himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties.





On October 28, 2024, in what is regarded as his first political speech, Vijay called Periyar his ideological leader, while noting that the party will not adopt his atheism.





He also referred to C N Annadurai, K Kamaraj and Babasaheb B R Ambedkar as the party's leaders for the idea of social justice.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues.





While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay is about to leave his Neelankarai residence around 9 am on Sunday to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event.Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, submitted letters of support from the Congress, the CPI, the CPI-M, the VCK and the IUML to the Governor.After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. --