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TN govt appoints two IAS officers as secretaries to CM Vijay

Sun, 10 May 2026
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The Tamil Nadu government has appointed two IAS officers to serve as official secretaries to the new Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay, who assumed office on Sunday.

A state government order said that Dr P Senthil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary-Secretary I to the CM.

Similarly, the order stated that G Lakshmi Priya, Secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary II to the CM.

Although Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam did not secure a majority on its own in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, its leader managed to secure support from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI-M and IUML, bringing together 120 MLAs and crossing the 118-seat majority mark to form the government.

Vijay also introduced three public welfare schemes related to electricity, women's safety and drug eradication in the state.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the oath-taking ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: @lokbhavan_tn X/ANI Photo

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