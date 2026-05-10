TN Assembly to convene on Monday

17:51

The seventeenth Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 9.30 am on Monday in the Assembly chamber at the State Secretariat.



A government release on Sunday said that newly elected members will take the oath or make an affirmation on that day.



Members have been asked to bring their election certificates while presenting themselves to take the oath or make an affirmation.



Similarly, the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House will be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am.



On Sunday, Joseph Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. -- PTI