HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

State guest house in Alipore to be Suvendu's official home

Sun, 10 May 2026
Share:
21:54
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI video grab
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI video grab
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will shift his Kolkata base to a state-run guest house in Alipore, a senior official said on Sunday.

The government guest house, 'Soujanya', located on Judges Court Road in south Kolkata, was built during the previous Trinamool Congress regime to host VVIPs and state guests. The facility was inaugurated in 2018 by then chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Until now, Adhikari had been staying at an apartment in the Chinar Park area on the northern fringes of the city during visits to Kolkata. Following his swearing-in as chief minister of the BJP-led government, preparations are underway for his move to the Alipore guest house, which is around a kilometre away from Banerjee's house.

"Necessary arrangements are being made at 'Soujanya' in accordance with the requirements of the chief minister's office and security protocol," the official said.

The date of his formal shift has not yet been finalised, he said.

Adhikari, who hails from Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district, is the first chief minister in 55 years to come from outside Kolkata.

West Bengal does not have an officially designated chief minister's residence. Former chief ministers, including Banerjee, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Jyoti Basu and Siddhartha Shankar Ray, were all Kolkata residents and operated from their homes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam Guv appoints Sarma as CM, swearing-in on May 12
LIVE! Assam Guv appoints Sarma as CM, swearing-in on May 12

Cut fuel consumption, foreign travel to save forex: Modi
Cut fuel consumption, foreign travel to save forex: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for restraint in the use of petro products due to the West Asia crisis, emphasising the need to save foreign exchange and reduce the impact of war. He also highlighted India's progress in solar...

Vijay allies flay 3rd slot for TN anthem after Vande, Jana Gana
Vijay allies flay 3rd slot for TN anthem after Vande, Jana Gana

The precedence given to 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' over the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' has triggered a controversy in Tamil Nadu, with political parties condemning the decision to relegate the Tamil invocation to third place at the...

'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay sworn in as TN CM
'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay sworn in as TN CM

C Joseph Vijay, leader of the TVK, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with the oath of office administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath in a ceremony held at Nehru Stadium. The event was attended by Congress leader...

TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity
TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity

TVK founder Vijay, upon becoming Chief Minister, approved free electricity units and special forces for women's safety and anti-drug efforts. He pledged a commitment to secularism and social justice, asserting his authority as the sole...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO