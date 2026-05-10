Stalin congratulates Vijay, but with a warning

14:30

In a post on X, Stalin extended his wishes to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and welcomed the announcements signed by Vijay immediately after assuming office.





'I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, @ActorVijay, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, upon assuming this responsibility. I also welcome the announcements you have signed immediately upon taking office,' Stalin wrote.

However, the DMK chief took exception to Vijay's remarks regarding the financial condition of the state and the debt burden inherited from the previous administration.





'Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What's needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,' Stalin said.





'You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that 'the previous government left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees and emptied the treasury.' The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits. We clearly explained the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget itself. Didn't you know that?' he asked.

Stalin further advised Vijay not to 'deceive the people' or divert attention from governance responsibilities.





'It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue! You, who came to power saying, "I will only give promises that are practically feasible," are now just stepping into government administration. I believe that, just like us, you too will surely learn soon the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to the people. Along with the people who voted for you, I too expect the same. Once again, my best wishes for the growth journey of Tamil Nadu to continue under your rule!' he said.

The remarks came shortly after Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai following his swearing-in as the state's 13th chief minister. -- ANI

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, while also cautioning him against blaming the previous government over the state's financial condition and urging him to fulfil the promises made to the people during the election campaign.Defending the financial record of the former DMK government, Stalin noted, 'For five years, we implemented countless welfare schemes for the people despite grappling with numerous issues like COVID and floods, as well as the neglect from the Union BJP government.'