Sri Lankan President Dissanayake congratulates CM Vijay

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The population consists of two main groups, Sri Lankan Tamils (descendants of long-term residents who constitute approximately 13 per cent) and Indian Tamils (descendants of plantation workers brought by the British, who constitute about 5 per cent).





They predominantly live in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday.





Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held in Chennai. -- PTI





IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay greets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar during the oath taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu as he congratulated actor-turned-politician Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of the southern Indian state.In a social media post, Dissanayake said Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are 'connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations'."Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership," he said.Dissanayake said he looked forward to working together within the framework of the India-Sri Lanka partnership towards 'greater prosperity and progress'."The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success," he added.Sri Lanka's main Tamil party, Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK), also congratulated the 51-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-chief."Our heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Hon. C Joseph Vijay," ITAK general secretary M A Sumanthiran said in a social media post.Tamils make up approximately 18 per cent of Sri Lanka's population, forming the largest ethnic minority in the island nation.