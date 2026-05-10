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Silent march taken out in Pune over rape-murder of four-year-old girl

Sun, 10 May 2026
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A silent march was held in Pune on Sunday, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village.

Members of the girl's family also joined the march, which was taken out from Balgandharv Chowk to the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Statue in the city.

Protesters were seen carrying black banners demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The girl's father told reporters, "I am here not only for my daughter, but also as a father speaking for victims in similar cases in the past. The accused should be hanged. Everyone must come together to prevent such incidents."

Later in the evening, participants lit up torchlights on their mobile phones to pay tribute to the girl.

The incident, which took place on May 1 in Bhor tehsil, had triggered nationwide outrage. A 65-year-old labourer with a criminal background has been arrested for allegedly committing the crime.

A court in Pune on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of the accused. -- PTI

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