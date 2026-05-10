Modi congratulates Vijay on taking oath as CM

11:46

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and said the central government will keep working with the state government to improve the lives of people.



'Congratulations to Thiru C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,' Modi said in a post on X. -- PTI