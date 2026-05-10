HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi congratulates Vijay on taking oath as CM

Sun, 10 May 2026
Share:
11:46
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and said the central government will keep working with the state government to improve the lives of people.

'Congratulations to Thiru C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,' Modi said in a post on X.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Himanta elected NDA leader, set to return as Assam CM
LIVE! Himanta elected NDA leader, set to return as Assam CM

'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay sworn in as TN CM
'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay sworn in as TN CM

C Joseph Vijay, leader of the TVK, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with the oath of office administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath in a ceremony held at Nehru Stadium. The event was attended by Congress leader...

TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity
TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity

TVK founder Vijay, upon becoming Chief Minister, approved free electricity units and special forces for women's safety and anti-drug efforts. He pledged a commitment to secularism and social justice, asserting his authority as the sole...

Nine ministers sworn in along with Vijay in Tamil Nadu
Nine ministers sworn in along with Vijay in Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a notable victory in its debut election, ending the...

'Ready to Take the Risk': Inside Congress's Vijay Bet
'Ready to Take the Risk': Inside Congress's Vijay Bet

Whether Vijay has the political spine to stitch together a stable government from this patchwork of conditions, demands, and midnight drama is the question Tamil Nadu is living through right now.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO