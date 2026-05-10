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Modi congratulates new Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over phone

Sun, 10 May 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, and congratulated him on taking the oath of office on Sunday.

The TVK chief was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu chief minister earlier in the day.

The prime minister and the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu spoke over the phone, and, during the conversation, Modi congratulated Vijay on taking oath as the chief minister of the state, sources said.

Earlier, in a post on 'X', Modi, while congratulating Vijay, said the central government will keep working with the state government to improve the lives of people.

"Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," Modi said.

The Sunday swearing-in ushered in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland, in about 60 years. -- PTI

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