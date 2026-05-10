Mamata congratulates TVK, wishes Vijay success as CM

19:38

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on its victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls and wished party chief Vijay success after he was sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state.



Banerjee said the electoral verdict reflected the "aspirations, trust and democratic will" of the people of Tamil Nadu.



"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on their impressive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I also convey my warm wishes to Shri Vijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Banerjee posted on X.



The Trinamool Congress supremo said she was confident that Tamil Nadu would continue on the path of "progress, welfare and inclusive development" under Vijay's leadership.



"Wishing him and his government success in serving the people with dedication and commitment," the Trinamool Congress supremo added. -- PTI