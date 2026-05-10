I will be sole power centre, asserts TN CM Vijay

14:16

Vijay's cabinet was a mix of young and the experienced, with the 51 year-old actor-turned-politician's core team finding place in his maiden ministry.





Soon after taking over, Vijay signed three files to implement poll-time promises, including 200 units of free power to domestic consumers.

In his address, Vijay said he was not from any royal lineage and that people welcomed and accepted him.





He said he will not deceive people with false promises.

He thanked the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government.





Vijay specially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.

"Its a people's victory, particularly Tamil Nadu women and youth victory...definitely our leader and our ministers will give transparency in government, will work for all," he told reporters.





The TVK government will focus on development and upholding social justice and secularism.

He equated the DMK, which led the previous government to 'corruption'.





"You can see the transparency," in the TVK regime, he added.

Earlier, in a departure from his trademark white shirt and beige/khaki trousers, Vijay on Sunday was decked for the occasion.





He was clad in a crisp white shirt, dark pants and topped them with a blazer. With most of his cabinet colleagues also wearing shirts and trousers, the dress code of the TVK cabinet also seemed to be a departure from the usual, as white dhoti and white shirt has been the norm largely for men in Tamil Nadu politics.

Inside the venue, the mood was electric.





"We are very happy because of Thalapathy," a supporter said, echoing the sentiments of the crowds arriving since dawn.

The cultural impact of the day was also evident as members of the film fraternity, including actor Trisha, were seen leaving their residences to attend the ceremony.





The event falls on Mother's Day, a coincidence noted by several family members and supporters as a poetic start for the 'true son of Tamil Nadu'.

Vijay later formally started work, by visiting the Secretariat located inside the historic Fort St George and assuming office.





Upon his arrival there, Vijay was accorded ceremonial police salute.





Later, senior IAS officers and other government officials welcomed the new CM at his chamber. -- PTI

In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai after taking over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to 'real secularism and social justice; commenced now.He asserted that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasised that he will be the only centre of power, in an apparent dig at the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regimes.A fresh, new governance has started and a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now, he added.His cabinet colleagues-- Adhav Arjuna and KR Arunraj, promised that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will deliver transparent governance.Vijay's parents-- S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha, top actor Trisha and a whole lot of invitees attended the ceremony at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.Former CMs, DMK president M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay's wife Sangeetha and two children were conspicuous by their absence.The CM's first signatures on government files were to provide 200 units free electricity for domestic consumers, creating a special force for women's safety.Earlier, Governor R V Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine of his cabinet members, who included Dravidian veteran K A Sengottaiyan and young faces--Dr T K Prabhu and S Keerthana.Amid continuous 'whistling' by TVK cadres, Vijay took oath as the chief minister in the name of God and the ministers too followed suit, unlike most in the outgoing DMK regime.TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, R Nirmal Kumar, KG Arunraj and Sengottaiyan-- all considered members of Vijay's inner team, took oath as ministers.Both Arjuna and Arunraj said that the TVK will provide transparent governance.Arunraj hailed the 'solid mandate' given by the people to the TVK."We will deliver transparent, corruption-free governance. You will see the difference," he toldFor former CMs K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran (all late leaders), besides Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and M K Stalin, dhoti and spotless white shirt were their formal wear for work.At the venue, Vijay's parents were visibly overjoyed and emotional in witnessing their son scale a political peak in his maiden elections, which he won two years after floating the TVK.The Sunday swearing-in ushered in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland in about 60 years, and came amidst a euphoric atmosphere with Vijay fans and supporters relishing the occasion.Vijay wrapped up the hour-long event by clicking a selfie with those on the stage, including Rahul Gandhi and his cabinet colleagues.The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium transformed into a sea of excitement as thousands gathered to witness the historic transofrmation of their 'Thalapathy' (Commander) into 'Muthalamaichar,' the CM.The atmosphere across the city was one of hard-won victory and high expectations.Whistles, the TVK symbol, blared like microphones while supporters flashed the party coloured shawls with the dominant yellow to celebrate their leader's ascent to power.Actress Sanam Shetty, speaking to reporters, described the moment as a breakthrough for Tamil Nadu politics."Even after winning the majority, even after creating a historic moment... the gruelling past week of political dynamic shifts hasn't allowed us to sleep peacefully. Today, we are going to sleep peacefully, dreaming of a better Tamil Nadu in the safe hands of our beloved Thalapathy Joseph Vijay sir," she said.The emotional weight of the day was most visible at the residence of Vijay's father, Chandrasekhar.Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed immense confidence in her son's new role, stating, "Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him."