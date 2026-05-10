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Himanta elected NDA leader, set to return as Assam CM

Sun, 10 May 2026
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Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Assam assembly on Sunday, paving the way for him to become the chief minister for the second consecutive term in the state, Union minister J P Nadda said.

Eight BJP legislators proposed the name of Sarma as its legislature party leader, Nadda said.

Earlier, the Assam BJP's legislature party met here in the morning to elect its leader, who will also head the new government in the northeastern state.

Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the meeting as central observers and co-observers.

The BJP partners in the alliance, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People's Front, also supported Sarma's nomination, leading to his unanimous election as the NDA leader, Nadda said.

Sarma and other NDA leaders are scheduled to call on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhawan later on Sunday to discuss matters pertaining to government formation, officials said.

They are expected to stake claim to form the next government during the meeting with the Governor.

The BJP-led NDA swept to a third successive term in the state with a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls.

The BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.  -- PTI

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