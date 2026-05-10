HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CM Vijay holds first law and order review meeting

Sun, 10 May 2026
Share:
19:30
Newly-sworn TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a review meeting on the law and order situation, in Chennai./@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo
Newly-sworn TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a review meeting on the law and order situation, in Chennai./@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay chaired a review meeting with top officials on Sunday to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.This was Vijay's first review meeting after assuming office as CM.

Although TVK on its own did not secure the majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay managed to get support from the Congress, VCK, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist and 
Indian Union Muslim League to gather 120 MLAs and cross the 118 majority mark to form the government.

According to a press release, a comprehensive assessment of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was carried out during the meeting.

Vijay also discussed measures to enhance women's safety, as well as strategies to prevent drug-related crimes and take stringent action against offenders.

He further stated that continuous and comprehensive reviews of the law and order situation would be conducted.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M Saikumar, additional chief secretary (home, prohibition and excise department) K Manivasan, and director general of police Sandeep Rai Rathore. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay's Jana Nayagan expected to release in 2 weeks
LIVE! Vijay's Jana Nayagan expected to release in 2 weeks

Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath
Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay attempted to deliver an unscripted oath-taking speech, but was stopped by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who insisted on the official oath.

New TN cabinet vows break from Dravidian-era governance
New TN cabinet vows break from Dravidian-era governance

Following the swearing-in of C Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu's chief minister, the new cabinet has pledged a 'white paper' audit of all state departments and a 'zero-interference' policy in administration, signalling a significant shift in...

Vijay launches free power, women's safety schemes
Vijay launches free power, women's safety schemes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has launched three key schemes focusing on electricity subsidies, women's safety, and drug eradication, fulfilling his election promises after his party's recent victory.

IPL 2026, CSK vs LSG Updates: CSK need 47 off 36 balls
IPL 2026, CSK vs LSG Updates: CSK need 47 off 36 balls

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO