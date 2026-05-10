CM Vijay holds first law and order review meeting

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Newly-sworn TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a review meeting on the law and order situation, in Chennai./@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

Although TVK on its own did not secure the majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay managed to get support from the Congress, VCK, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist and

Indian Union Muslim League to gather 120 MLAs and cross the 118 majority mark to form the government.





According to a press release, a comprehensive assessment of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was carried out during the meeting.



Vijay also discussed measures to enhance women's safety, as well as strategies to prevent drug-related crimes and take stringent action against offenders.





He further stated that continuous and comprehensive reviews of the law and order situation would be conducted.





The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M Saikumar, additional chief secretary (home, prohibition and excise department) K Manivasan, and director general of police Sandeep Rai Rathore. -- PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay chaired a review meeting with top officials on Sunday to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.This was Vijay's first review meeting after assuming office as CM.