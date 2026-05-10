HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Classes suspended after leopards seen near Uttarakhand school

Sun, 10 May 2026
Share:
21:57
File image
File image
Authorities declared that Monday and Tuesday would be holidays at a government primary school in Ekeshwar block here after two leopards appeared near its campus, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 7.30 am when students of Government Primary School, Sason, were gathering for the morning assembly.

A local taxi driver, Shubham Rawat, spotted the leopards and sounded his vehicle horn to alert the staff. Teachers scrambled to shield the students inside classrooms while villagers used stones and noise to chase the animals into the forest.

Following the close shave, the Block Education Officer ordered the school to remain closed for two days, starting Monday, to ensure student safety.

Vikas Chandra Kainthola, an assistant teacher, told PTI, "The assembly was about to begin when we were alerted to the leopards standing right at our wall. We acted instantly to secure the children."

The incident has heightened fear across 14 neighbouring schools, including Maso, Mawanidhar and Pipli.

Local leaders said the leopard menace is driving families to migrate to the plains, with many students already seeking transfer certificates.

â€‹Surendra Singh, a representative of village head Seema Devi, said they would soon meet the Pauri District Magistrate to demand shifting the school to the village panchayat building. The current school building is located about 700 metres away from the village. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam Guv appoints Sarma as CM, swearing-in on May 12
LIVE! Assam Guv appoints Sarma as CM, swearing-in on May 12

Cut fuel consumption, foreign travel to save forex: Modi
Cut fuel consumption, foreign travel to save forex: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for restraint in the use of petro products due to the West Asia crisis, emphasising the need to save foreign exchange and reduce the impact of war. He also highlighted India's progress in solar...

Vijay allies flay 3rd slot for TN anthem after Vande, Jana Gana
Vijay allies flay 3rd slot for TN anthem after Vande, Jana Gana

The precedence given to 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' over the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' has triggered a controversy in Tamil Nadu, with political parties condemning the decision to relegate the Tamil invocation to third place at the...

'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay sworn in as TN CM
'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay sworn in as TN CM

C Joseph Vijay, leader of the TVK, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with the oath of office administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath in a ceremony held at Nehru Stadium. The event was attended by Congress leader...

TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity
TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity

TVK founder Vijay, upon becoming Chief Minister, approved free electricity units and special forces for women's safety and anti-drug efforts. He pledged a commitment to secularism and social justice, asserting his authority as the sole...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO