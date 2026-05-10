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Assam Guv invites Himanta to form govt

Sun, 10 May 2026
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Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday invited Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the next government in the state, according to a statement.

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance met Acharya at Lok Bhavan and staked claim to form the government with Sarma at the helm.

"The Governor has invited Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the new Government in Assam," Lok Bhavan said in the statement.

Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma as Chief Minister and to the members of the Council of Ministers, it added.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 12, and is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders.

This will be the NDA's third consecutive term in Assam since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma, who first took office in 2021, is set to become the first non-Congress chief minister of the state to serve two consecutive terms.

The NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the assembly elections, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House.

The BJP won 82 seats, while allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.  -- PTI

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