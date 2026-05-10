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Assam Guv appoints Sarma as CM, swearing-in on May 12

Sun, 10 May 2026
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Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday appointed BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam, paving the way for the NDA's third consecutive government in the state.

After being unanimously elected leader of the BJP-led NDA's legislature party, Sarma, along with alliance leaders, met the governor at Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the government.

"In exercise of the powers vested in him under clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam," said a notification signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Sarma will be sworn in at 11.40 am on May 12 at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, it added.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP bagged 82 seats, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. -- PTI

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LIVE! Assam Guv appoints Sarma as CM, swearing-in on May 12
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