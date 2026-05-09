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Who is next Keralam CM? Cong leaders Satheesan, Ramesh arrive in Delhi

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Keralam Leader of Opposition at Delhi airport VD Satheesan on Friday./ANI Photo
Keralam Leader of Opposition at Delhi airport VD Satheesan on Friday./ANI Photo
Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday night, with party leaders indicating that the high command is likely to announce a key decision on the chief ministerial face after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won the state assembly elections.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the House run by the outgoing-LDF government, is one of the frontrunners for the post of Keralam CM following UDF winning 102 seats in the elections.

Congress leader KP Noushad said major developments are expected in Delhi amid consultations within the party leadership.

"A lot of political developments and movements have taken place so far. Some proceedings are still underway in Kerala. Major steps will be taken in Delhi, and a decision may emerge soon. VD Satheesan's contribution has been significant as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman, making him naturally the frontrunner in the opposition camp," he said. -- ANI

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