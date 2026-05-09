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WFI bars Vinesh Phogat from competing in comeback tournament

Sat, 09 May 2026
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The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, and declared her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26, 2026 for failing to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.

In a 15-page notice, the WFI alleged that Vinesh's conduct had caused national embarrassment, damaged the image of Indian wrestling and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

The federation has sought her explanation on four broad charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to make weight, alleged whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules, and competing in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel.

The federation specifically mentioned that she is not eligible to compete in any domestic event till June 26 this year, including the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12, which was supposed to be her comeback event.

"The Federation must satisfy itself that you have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation that would render you ineligible to represent the Federation in any forthcoming competition," the notice stated.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to the notice. PTI

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