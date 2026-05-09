Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed as new Navy chief

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Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan/ANI Photo/PIB





The present Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, will be retiring from service on May 31, 2026.





Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on July 31, 25.





The flag officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 01, 87 and is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.





He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island.





A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. -- ANI

The Government on Saturday has appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the Chief of the Naval Staff, according to a statement released by the ministry of defence.