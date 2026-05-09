VCK expected to declare support to TVK today

10:53

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan./ANI Photo

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan has already announced that his party's decision would align with the decision of the Left parties that have already extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation.





TVK MLA-designate Marie Wilson has expressed confidence that his leader Vijay would become Chief Minister soon.





Despite five days since the election results were announced and the party's euphoric victory in securing 108 seats, the TVK members' excitement continues to rise as they await the major announcement on Saturday.





VCK leader Vanniarasu, a close aid of the party founder, gave clear indication that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi was keen on getting a share in power, which the TVK is prepared to offer. -- PTI

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a long-time ally of the Left parties, is expected to formally announce its support to the Vijay-led TVK on Saturday by following the stand of the communist parties.