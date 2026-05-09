Union Minister's son booked under POCSO Act

14:27

A case under POCSO Act was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, with the accused alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the teen and her parents.



According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was in a relationship with her daughter, sexually harassed her.



The alleged relationship began about seven-eight months ago, police said.



They are yet to examine the girl, who is a student.



Meanwhile, Bhageerath complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings.



An FIR was registered based on the complaint.