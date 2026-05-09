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Trump says US 'supposedly' expecting Iran's response aimed at ending conflict

Sat, 09 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that his administration is expecting a response from Iran later in the day regarding Washington's proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking to reporters before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said, "We'll hear from them supposedly tonight," when asked whether Washington had received any response from Tehran.

When pressed on whether he believed Iran was intentionally delaying the process, Trump said he was uncertain, adding, "We'll find out soon enough."

His remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was anticipating an Iranian response on Friday to the proposal aimed at ending the conflict, while expressing hope that it would be "a serious offer".

"We should know something today," Rubio told reporters during a gaggle in Rome.

Rubio is currently on a diplomatic tour to Italy and the Vatican amid tension in the transatlantic relations between the US and Europe.

"We have not received that yet, as of the last hour," Rubio said, adding that Iran's internal situation could be affecting the timeline.  -- ANI

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