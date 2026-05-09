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Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as 1st BJP CM of West Bengal

Sat, 09 May 2026
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BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday, heading the first BJP government in the state.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state. -- PTI

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