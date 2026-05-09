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Supporting TVK to prevent Prez rule : VCK says it is still with DMK

Sat, 09 May 2026
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VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced his party's decision to support Vijay's TVK in government formation to prevent President's rule in Tamil Nadu and also ensure people's mandate for TVK was fulfilled.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty in government formation, especially with the TVK lacking the simple majority to form the government on its own, and no other political party anywhere close to the magic number of 118 seats, it was necessary to support the TVK in its efforts to form the government, Thirumavalavan said.

Barely hours after handing over the support letter to TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder said his party's decision, as he had mentioned earlier, was in sync with the decision of the Left parties.

"Our ties with the DMK will not get affected due to our stand, but it will help Vijay to form the government and also prevent the President's rule in the state," Thirumavalavan said at a crowded press conference.

He added that he continued in DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

His party's stance was already conveyed to DMK chief M K Stalin, who had agreed to the unanimous decision of the VCK and the Left parties, he said.

"We exercised our freedom as a political party and also took into account the long-term vision of the state and extended the unconditional support to TVK," the VCK leader said.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, who was present on the occasion, said the Governor should uphold the rules and help install the TVK government soon.

"The Governor should uphold the Constitution, respect the people's verdict and act as per law," he said. PTI

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