Stalin breaks silence on Cong breaking ties with DMK

20:45

Shortly after Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured the support of the required number of MLAs for Tamil Nadu government formation, former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday criticisied the Congress for betraying the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

According to Stalin, while the newly elected Congress MLAs fought under the name of the SPA, they did not even come to the DMK party headquarters to meet him.





Whereas left leaders like CPI's Shanmugam and Veerapandian, including VCK chief Thirumavalavan have expressed that while they have extended support to TVK for the welfare of the people, they will continue to join hands with the DMK's policy stance.





"The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks. On the same day, the Congress party severed ties with the DMK and proceeded. At the same time, Communist leaders Comrade Shanmugam and Comrade Veerapandian, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader Thirumavalavan, have announced that they will continue to join hands with the DMK and fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of the people, thereby expressing a sense of camaraderie and demonstrating their trust in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is strong in policy," Stalin posted on X in Tamil.

The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the VCK, the Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League have extended support to the TVK for government formation.

Stalin also expressed gratitude to his supporters, alliance partners, and the people of Tamil Nadu while reflecting on the election outcome in which no party secured a clear majority.

"My heartfelt respects to the loving comrades of my leader and soulmate Kalaignar, who is intertwined with my life, and to my soul-breathing Tamil people. After the election results were announced, we are witnessing the events that are unfolding. The assembly election results had turned out in a manner where no party secured the majority needed to form a government," Stalin wrote on X. "Even though the secular progressive alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, did not obtain the majority seats required to form a government, we have garnered a significant number of votes. In the interview I had already given to the press, I had stated that we would not obstruct the formation of a new government and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party," he added.

He further said that discussions within the party authorised him to take a decision in the larger interest of stability and democratic functioning.

"Thereafter, in the meeting of assembly members held under my leadership, they entrusted me with the responsibility of decision-making. In that meeting, I had conveyed that "keeping the interests of the party in mind, I would consult with the headquarters administrators and arrive at a decision," Stalin further added.

Stalin said that in a situation where no party has secured a majority, his party would respect allied positions and avoid political instability.

"In a situation where no one secured the majority to form a government, many put forward alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision our allied parties take, I believed that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election," Stalin added in X.

Highlighting his government's five-year tenure, Stalin said Tamil Nadu witnessed development across multiple sectors and reiterated his appeal for continuity in welfare schemes.

"Over the past five years, we have developed Tamil Nadu in all sectors and enriched the state. Through numerous schemes, we have created opportunities for every individual to benefit. It is my personal wish that the new government, which will be formed, continues those schemes which were conceived with far-sighted thinking and rich planning. If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalised people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to consider this and act accordingly. Once again, I extend my best wishes to the new government that will be formed," the post said.