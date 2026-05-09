Security tightened ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in as Bengal CM

10:05

Preparations are underway as West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony./ANI Photo

Security was tightened across key locations in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in West Bengal, including at the residence of chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari, Brigade Parade Grounds and outside former CM Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.



Heavy security deployment was seen outside Adhikari's Chinar Park residence in Kolkata.



Security arrangements were also intensified at the RCTC Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land before attending the ceremony.



A multi-layered security apparatus, including central forces and Kolkata Police personnel, was put in place at Brigade Parade Grounds, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government.



CRPF personnel were deployed outside Banerjee's Kalighat residence amid heightened political activity in the city.



The BJP registered a historic win in the polls, ending Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.



Meanwhile, BJP supporters from north Bengal and neighbouring states such as Jharkhand began arriving here to attend the oath-taking ceremony. -- PTI