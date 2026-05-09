HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Respiratory Drug Sales Up 18% As Asthma Cases Spike

Sat, 09 May 2026
Share:
11:17
File image
File image
Respiratory drug sales rose 17.7 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, outpacing the overall Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth of 10.3 per cent, driven by seasonal flu and an unusual rise in asthma therapies despite summer.

According to Pharmarack, respiratory therapy sales rose to Rs 1,632 crore in April from Rs 1,386 crore Y-o-Y.

The growth was led by cough-and-cold medicines and nasal preparations, which rose 13 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, amid a seasonal flu spike, said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs also posted a 22 per cent rise in April, even though demand for such therapies typically peaks in winter months.

"Although the use of such drugs increases during winter, orders have risen due to poor air quality, temperature fluctuations, dust exposure and high pollution levels," said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, associate director, pulmonology and critical care, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. He added that even minor environmental changes can aggravate asthma symptoms, including wheezing, cough and breathlessness. 

-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as 1st BJP CM of West Bengal
LIVE! Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as 1st BJP CM of West Bengal

What Suvendu Adhikari Must Understand
What Suvendu Adhikari Must Understand

The electorate did not vote for the BJP as much as they voted against the TMC. This is an important distinction that the new government will ignore at its own peril, points out Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

Bengal set for 'Sonar Bangla' under BJP: Adhikari
Bengal set for 'Sonar Bangla' under BJP: Adhikari

West Bengal's chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari announced the beginning of 'Sonar Bangla' with the formation of the first BJP government in the state, heralding an era of 'peace and prosperity'. The oath-taking ceremony, attended by...

US, Iran likely to resume talks in Islamabad next week
US, Iran likely to resume talks in Islamabad next week

The United States and Iran could resume negotiations as early as next week in Islamabad, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

AMMK files plaint against TVK over 'forged' support letter
AMMK files plaint against TVK over 'forged' support letter

The AMMK has filed a complaint against the TVK, alleging the use of a forged support letter to claim government formation. The Guindy police are conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO