Respiratory Drug Sales Up 18% As Asthma Cases Spike

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-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

Respiratory drug sales rose 17.7 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, outpacing the overall Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth of 10.3 per cent, driven by seasonal flu and an unusual rise in asthma therapies despite summer.According to Pharmarack, respiratory therapy sales rose to Rs 1,632 crore in April from Rs 1,386 crore Y-o-Y.The growth was led by cough-and-cold medicines and nasal preparations, which rose 13 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, amid a seasonal flu spike, said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs also posted a 22 per cent rise in April, even though demand for such therapies typically peaks in winter months."Although the use of such drugs increases during winter, orders have risen due to poor air quality, temperature fluctuations, dust exposure and high pollution levels," said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, associate director, pulmonology and critical care, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. He added that even minor environmental changes can aggravate asthma symptoms, including wheezing, cough and breathlessness.